Man from Alabama Wins $2 Million Prize with Florida Lottery Ticket Purchased at Gas Station

Posted by Jan McDonald October 25, 2024

A quick stop at a gas station in the Florida Panhandle became a life-changing experience for Jeremy Smith, a 49-year-old man from Lillian, Alabama. Smith became an instant billionaire after purchasing a $10 scratch-off ticket at the CEFCO Convenience Store in Gulf Breeze, Florida, which is just across Pensacola Bay.

The lucky ticket, a Triple 777, surpassed the odds of 1 in 2,692,215 to win the top $2 million jackpot. The Florida Lottery revealed Smith’s win on Tuesday, October 22, causing enthusiasm among the local community.

When deciding how to collect his award, Smith opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment, earning $1,280,000 before taxes. His choice results in a reduced initial reward, but the immediate cash prize provides numerous opportunities for the Alabama citizen.

Smith purchased the winning ticket approximately 20 miles from his house in Lillian, a small hamlet northwest of Gulf Breeze along the Alabama-Florida border. The CEFCO store, which sold the lucky scratch-off and earned $4,000 in commission, also celebrated the win.

Although Smith has not yet disclosed his plans for the recently acquired funds, his fortunate circumstances serve as a reminder that unexpected opportunities can arise. For the time being, Gulf Breeze has become a part of his success story—a quick stop that changed everything.

