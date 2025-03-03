Man Found Guilty Of Shooting Son’s Football Coach Over Playing Time

A man from St. Louis has been found guilty by a jury for shooting his son’s football coach.

Daryl B. Clemmons, aged 45, has been convicted of assault and armed criminal action. The court has scheduled his sentencing for March 13.

According to court documents, both Clemmons and Latimore were armed during the argument. However, Latimore decided to hand his gun to a friend and suggested that they settle their dispute through a physical altercation. In response, Clemmons resorted to using his firearm and fired five shots at Latimore.

Clemmons ultimately surrendered to the authorities.

On October 10, 2023, a shooting took place in Sherman Park, near a practice field. During the incident, children were playing in close proximity to the location.

