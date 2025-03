A 29-year-old man faces years in prison for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

Detectives led Casmine Aska out of the 45 Precinct in the Bronx early on Saturday. Authorities believe he raped a 15-year-old girl in Co-Op City on Thursday night.

Aska has been charged with rape in the first degree. If convicted, he may face a 25-year prison sentence.

