Man Faces Decades In Jail For Killing Man Attempting To Break Up Fight At Denver Park

A Denver jury convicted a man for killing a good Samaritan who intervened to break up an argument between two young girls in a park in 2022.

Trahavonie Smith was found guilty on Monday of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine in connection with the death of 63-year-old Garry Arellano.

On April 27, 2022, Smith shot and murdered Arellano after he intervened to stop a fight between two teenage females at La Alma-Lincoln Park. Smith was dating one of the girls.

If Smith receives a sentence on July 11, he could spend up to 48 years in prison.

Aidan Arellano, Arellano’s nephew, talked to 9NEWS in 2022. He stated that La Alma Park was one of his uncle’s favorite destinations, and that he visited virtually every day with the same group of friends.

“He always loved that park, he grew up playing basketball in that park,” Aidan Arellano said. “He’s a positive guy, he’s always outgoing, giving positive things to the community, always willing to help.”

