Man Discovered Shot To Death Inside Birmingham Triplex

On Sunday morning, a man was found shot to death in a home across from Legion Field.

Sunday afternoon, Birmingham police identified the victim as Richard Alexander Wilson. He was 28 and from Dothan.

Just before 7 a.m., Birmingham 911 received a call reporting a person down inside a triplex unit on the 200 block of Eighth Court West. It was not immediately known who made the finding.

Sgt. LaQuitta Wade stated that when North Precinct officers and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the home, the door was open. They discovered the victim inside, dead of a gunshot wound.

Detectives are working to determine the exact time of Wilson’s death, according to Wade.

The investigation is in its early stages, and more details will be published when they become available.

Wilson is the city’s 27th homicide victim this year.

Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

