Man Convicted Of Killing His Wife Allegedly Asked A Friend To Come Obtain A Gun While She Was Dying In The Hospital.

A Woodbridge man was found guilty Wednesday of shooting and killing his wife in January 2024.

According to Amy Ashworth, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County, Daniel Lawson, 25, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Desire Bugg.

Buggs was slain on January 6, 2024. When a wounded Buggs arrived, Prince William County police dispatched him to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Police discovered Lawson in the waiting room. He told detectives that he and his wife were ambushed by a gang of women while waiting at a stoplight in Dumfries and that one of the ladies shot his wife while she was seated in their car’s passenger seat.

However, detectives stated that Lawson changed his narrative multiple times during the inquiry. Someone who knows Lawson then informed detectives that Lawson had phoned them and asked for assistance in removing a gun from his car.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Buggs succumbed to her injuries, leading to Lawson’s arrest and conviction just over a year later. He’ll be sentenced on June 6.

“This verdict represents a critical step towards justice for Desire Buggs and her loved ones but also serves as a sobering reminder of the devastating impact of the domestic violence in our community,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. “The prosecution of this case reinforces our unwavering commitment to holding perpetrators of intimate partner violence accountable. We urge anyone experiencing domestic violence, or those who suspect someone may be in danger, to seek help.”

Ashworth also provided a link to help for anyone who may be facing domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, there is help available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Help is available around the clock, every day of the week.

National Sexual Abuse Hotline:

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, there is help available. The National Sexual Assault Hotline, 1-800-656-HOPE (4763), provides confidential support. Help is available around the clock, every day of the week.

Reference Article