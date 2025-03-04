Man Charged For Assaulting Woman And Making Threats Towards Her Children At His Home In St. Louis Co.

A man has been charged with assault after allegedly beating a woman and threatening her children at his St. Louis County home in January 2024.

According to court filings, Eric Garrison, 25, has been charged with domestic violence, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child after police said he attacked a lady and threatened her children at his house.

According to police, on January 10, 2024, a woman’s acquaintance called dispatchers and said she was at a man’s house and he was “going to kill her.”

Officers arrived at the home and discovered the woman and her two children, ages six and two years old.

The woman informed police that she went to the apartment of a man she met through a dating app with her two children. She claimed that the man became enraged by the fact that she was messaging other people and charged at her, punching her in the face numerous times and kicking her on the ground.

She also informed police that the man choked her and took her phone. Later, while attempting to return her phone, the man burst through his own bathroom door to reach her. He then hit her repeatedly and kicked her while she was on the ground.

When she tried to go to the front door, the man said, ”If you touch my door, I will break your neck.”

Later that day, the man grabbed a revolver, withdrew the magazine, and beat her numerous times with it. He also threatened to physically assault her kids.

Following the event, the woman regained access to her phone, allowing her to reimburse him for the shattered door. She told investigators that the man became irate and urged her to leave, throwing her and her two children down the steps. Officers discovered numerous apparent markings on her neck and body.

According to police, the individual was on bond for an incident involving another person at the time.

