Man Attacked And Beaten By Four In The Loop Overnight

Police are searching for four people who pushed a man to the ground and beat him up overnight in the Loop.

According to police, it happened around 1:35 a.m. in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street when four unknown guys approached the 49-year-old man. They slammed the victim to the ground, injuring his right leg and bruising his face, according to authorities.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital received him in fair condition, according to the police.

There is no one in custody, and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

Reference Article