Man Arrested With More Than 500 Pounds Of Liquid And Powder Meth

A man has been charged in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of firearms offenses.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in Kansas City, agents from the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Jose Valencia-Soriano, 23, on Thursday at a home in the Kansas City region.

Inside the house, agents discovered around 100 pounds of completed crystal methamphetamine, over 400 pounds of methamphetamine-containing liquids, two stolen rifles, a third handgun, and more than $48,000 in cash.

A court filing requesting that a federal judge reject bond to Soriano, who is in the United States illegally, alleges that “two AR-style guns and a 9mm handgun were found in the defendant’s apartment. The police reported the pistol and one of the AR-style rifles as stolen.

The document also mentions that the property may be deemed a “clandestine laboratory.”

