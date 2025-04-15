Man Apprehended In Georgia Brought Back To Massachusetts To Face Domestic Violence Charges

A 43-year-old man’s bail was revoked after being arrested in Georgia and returned to Massachusetts to face domestic abuse allegations, according to the office of Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

James Adams is charged with assault and battery on a household member, strangling or suffocation, and malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,200 in relation to an incident in November 2018. Prosecutors claim Adams removed a court-ordered GPS monitor in February 2019 and fled Massachusetts to evade punishment.

Adams’ location was unknown until last month, when he had an “interaction with law enforcement” in Bibb County, Georgia, on March 11, Cruz’s office stated in a statement. Law enforcement arrested Adams and jailed him on the Plymouth County warrant.

Adams appeared before a Plymouth District Court judge last week and had his bail revoked.

“Violent crimes are prosecuted aggressively in Plymouth County,” Cruz said in the statement. “Whether it was 6 minutes ago or 6 years ago, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and our partners … will work tirelessly to bring those that commit these crimes to justice.”

Adams is next scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

