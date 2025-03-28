Man Apprehended For Trafficking Runaway Teen In Montgomery County

Curtis Turner Chlebus, 22, of Spring, Texas, has been arrested for trafficking a person and engaging in sexual conduct after being discovered with a 14-year-old runaway.

On March 24, 2025, at around 11:15 p.m., Constable Ryan Gable’s patrol unit came across a vehicle parked in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. Upon inspection, a patrol sergeant discovered Chlebus and a 14-year-old girl inside the vehicle.

The girl was identified as a fugitive from Freeport, Texas. We dispatched the Pct. 3 Human Trafficking Unit to the area to investigate.

Detectives discovered that Chlebus had picked up the girl, engaged in sexual acts with her, and transported her to the location.

On the scene, authorities arrested Chlebus and sent him to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail for booking.

The juvenile was safely rescued, her guardian was called, and she was transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Reference Article