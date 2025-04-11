Man Apprehended After Attempting To Abduct Child In Hamilton: Court Docs

A man is facing charges after court records claim he attempted to entice a child to leave with him.

Danifer Mark, 42, was arrested for aggravated threats and criminal child enticement, according to Hamilton Municipal Court documents.

According to court documents, on April 8, Mark urged the youngster, “Come with me,” and then walked away with his arm around the child.

Mark traveled around 30 feet with the toddler before his parents intervened, according to the records.

According to 911 calls, Mark attempted to entice a child away from the ball fields while also watching teenage girls.

911 Caller: “He’d video people, video the girls, the 13-14-year-old girls. There’s some parents trying to get him to leave and he’s on a bike and I don’t know if he’s drunk and he’s not leaving. It’s just very creepy. He put his arm around a kid that wasn’t his.”

Another 911 call: “There’s a guy here, we’re at a kids’ baseball game, he’s just was videotaping everybody and he just put his arm on this one little boy. He was trying to walk away with his arm on him. He kept telling him to ‘come on,’ we just, we talked to the mom, and they don’t know him.”

According to court documents, Mark was arrested in 2021 for kidnapping. The victim at the time was a 2-year-old girl, and Mark was found guilty on that charge.

That event occurred barely two streets from the Butler County Jail, where Mark is currently incarcerated.

He is being jailed on a $10,000 bail and is expected back in court on April 16.

