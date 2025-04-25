Man Allegedly Kidnapped Missouri Girl And Forced Her To Work At A Snow Removal Company In Colorado

According to the Fort Collins Police Department, a man accused of kidnapping a juvenile girl and forcing her to work for his snow removal service has been arrested.

According to law enforcement, Maximilian Bondrescu, 44, has been arrested in connection with the crime. Bondrescu is accused of renting a car and driving to Missouri to meet the minor in December 2024, then returning to Colorado with her.

The girl reported to investigators that Bondrescu forced her to work for his snow removal company, FoCo Sno GO, against her will in Colorado. According to investigators, Bondrescu’s company forced her to work and required her to wear a mask to conceal her identity and age.

Reports state that they used a search warrant to find the girl. They claim that Bondrescu denied the girl’s presence in the residence during the search, yet they found her there.

Bondrescu had already been listed as a sex offender, according to the Fort Collins Police Department. He has been booked into the Larimer County Jail for the following charges:

Class 2 Felony: 2nd Degree Kidnapping—Child Class 3 Felony: Sexual Assault on a Child : Pattern of Abuse. Class 4 Felony: Second Degree Assault. Class 5 Felony: False Imprisonment—Minor Locked in Room. Class 1 Misdemeanor: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender—Incomplete Registration. Class 2 Misdemeanor: Child Abuse Harboring a minor is a Class 2 misdemeanor, as is obstructing a peace officer.

Authorities have encouraged FoCo Sno GO users to assist in the investigation by contacting Detective David Guy at 970-416-2026.

All of the offenses listed in this post are accusations. The suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

