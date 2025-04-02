Man Accused Of Stealing $16,000 Worth Of Merchandise Apprehended

A suspected serial shoplifter, accused of stealing more than $16,000 from stores, has been caught.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has charged Donald Wright with two felonies for stealing and one for possessing criminal equipment.

“Several stores including Victoria’s Secret, we have him going in Dick’s,” explained detective Mike Steele. “I know he would frequent Macy’s locations as well. Allegedly, the total is over $16,000 alone from the Liberty Center Mall.”

According to Steele, Wright was tracked down after a deputy received a hit from the flock camera system.

“One of our deputies utilizing flock cameras received a hit,” detective Steele said. “We entered his license plate because we knew what he was driving. The deputy realized that he hit in Fairfield Township, was able to put two and two together, realizing he probably went to Bridgewater Falls. He went there and located the vehicle.”

According to Detective Steele, Wright has also been tied to shoplifting cases in Hamilton and Montgomery counties.

Investigators also discovered him carrying a tool for deleting magnetic security tags.

