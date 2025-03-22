Major Drug Ring Discovered In Mount Pleasant; Several Arrests Made

The Mid-Michigan Investigative Narcotics Team carried out two search warrants in Mount Pleasant, resulting in several arrests and considerable narcotics recoveries.

On February 19, detectives from the team and the Isabella County Emergency Services Team conducted searches on South Franklin Street.

They found more than 10 grams of crystal meth, eight grams of fentanyl, and 62 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine. They detained four people for outstanding warrants and additional narcotics accusations.

One of the key suspects was not found that evening but was discovered the following morning at a McDonald’s restaurant with another girl. Both were arrested for outstanding warrants.

On March 17, MINT detectives executed another search warrant at the same residence on South Franklin Street.

Two people were arrested and lodged for outstanding warrants, while two were apprehended for fentanyl possession.

During the operation, an additional 13 grams of crystal methamphetamine were seized.

