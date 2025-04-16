Lowcountry Guy Wins $50,000 Lottery With $2 Scratch-off

One Lowcountry lottery player got a major break when they won $50,000 from a $2 scratch-off sold on Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant.

The winner stated that their winning method was unique to them.

“I talked to my ticket,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I said, ‘Come on, I need a good one.’”

He stated that when he realized he had won the top prize, he leaped from his chair and screamed.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I was ecstatic.”

The winners’ family shared in the delight and prosperity, and they, too, admitted they could have jumped for joy when they heard the news.

The Jumbo Bucks game still has three $50,000 top prizes available, with chances of 1 in 600,000.

