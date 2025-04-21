Louisiana And Mississippi Men Charged With Auto Loan Fraud And Vehicle Theft Scheme

A federal grand jury has charged five individuals from the New Orleans area and Mississippi in connection with an alleged plan to get luxury vehicle loans using fabricated credit profiles and then failing to repay them.

On April 11, 2025, Acting US Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced that a six-count indictment had been filed against Jared Thomas, 32, of New Orleans; Terrence Robinson, 39, also known as Brian Jacobs, of Carriere, Mississippi; Christopher Meyers, 33, of Slidell; Hannif Bey, 34, of Metairie; and Jalen Hills, 22, of Lacombe.

According to the indictment, Count One charges all five defendants—Thomas, Robinson, Meyers, Bey, and Hills—with conspiracy in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371.

Meyers, Thomas, and Robinson are charged in counts two through six with interstate transportation of stolen cars, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2312.

The indictment claims that Thomas, Bey, Meyers, Robinson, and Hills created a conspiracy to build bogus credit profiles using stolen and forged Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and birth dates. They allegedly used these profiles to secure financing for auto loans to purchase Audi vehicles from Audi of New Orleans.

After taking ownership of the automobiles, the group allegedly neglected to repay the loans. Instead, they face accusations of selling the vehicles for personal gain or enjoyment.

If convicted of the conspiracy charge (Count One), Thomas, Bey, Meyers, Robinson, and Hills face a potential term of 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee.

If convicted of interstate transportation of stolen vehicles (Counts Two through Six), Thomas, Meyers, and Robinson face a maximum sentence of up to ten years in prison per count, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

Acting US Attorney Simpson noted that an indictment is only a charge document.

Reference Article