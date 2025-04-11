Local Father Is Accused Of Leaving His Toddler At Home For 8 Hours

A Miami Township man is accused of locking his toddler in a bedroom and leaving the house for hours.

Joshua Merz is facing felony child endangerment charges after the incident on Tuesday.

He left his two-year-old son alone for eight hours, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, no one else was present at the home on Zion Hill Road at the time.

Investigators did not say whether they knew where Merz went.

Merz appeared in court Wednesday on a charge of harming children. A judge ordered him jailed on a $25,000 bond. He is also not permitted to contact his son.

