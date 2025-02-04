Local Businessman Charged With Speeding And Driving Under The Influence

A local businessman and former Evansville City Council member in Vanderburgh County, Indiana is currently facing charges of reckless driving and DUI. The incident occurred when deputies pulled him over for speeding late on Sunday night.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office reported that John Friend was speeding at 77 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone on Highway 41 and Flightline Drive on Sunday night.

He was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail after undergoing various field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test.

In 2013, Friend, who was a member of the Evansville City Council at the time, also faced similar charges.

