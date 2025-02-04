Local Businessman Charged With Speeding And Driving Under The Influence

Posted by Jan McDonald February 4, 2025

A local businessman and former Evansville City Council member in Vanderburgh County, Indiana is currently facing charges of reckless driving and DUI. The incident occurred when deputies pulled him over for speeding late on Sunday night.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office reported that John Friend was speeding at 77 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone on Highway 41 and Flightline Drive on Sunday night.

He was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail after undergoing various field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test.

In 2013, Friend, who was a member of the Evansville City Council at the time, also faced similar charges.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.