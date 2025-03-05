Lexington’s Advanced Police Tech Led To 2 Arrests From Indiana

Lexington police nabbed two persons as a result of high-tech teamwork.

On February 18, the Lexington Police Department said that the city’s Flock Safety license plate scanner alerted officers to a car involved in a crime in Dearborn County, Indiana.

The police immediately found the vehicle and recognized the driver and passenger.

Robert Harden, 23, and Samantha Brewer, 39, were charged with receiving stolen property, including things worth more than $10,000.

They also have warrants from Indiana.

Both were held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

