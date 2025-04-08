Lexington Park Man Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison For Possessing Over Half A Kilo Of Fentanyl

Daisaun Altay Eric Culpepper, 31, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to 27 years in prison, including 15.5 years of active incarceration, for fentanyl possession, evidence destruction, and a probation violation, according to State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

On October 16, 2024, investigators from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant at a Lexington Park residence as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

When law officers arrived, Culpepper retreated to a rear bedroom and remained there for almost 40 minutes before surrendering. Detectives discovered roughly 685 grams of a fentanyl combination, numerous plastic bags tied off with the pills, digital scales with drug traces, and more than $6,000 in cash.

Culpepper was detained on an outstanding probation violation warrant stemming from a past fentanyl distribution conviction. He was later accused of carrying huge amounts of fentanyl, among other felonies linked to the October 16, 2024 event.

This case was successfully investigated by members of the Vice Narcotics Unit of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Ridge, Chief of the Narcotics Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the people of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the proceedings.

