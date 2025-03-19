Kansas City Woman Apprehended For Trying To Smuggle Meth-laced Papers Into Boonville Correctional Center

A woman from Kansas City was apprehended in Cooper County for her involvement in a scheme to smuggle methamphetamine into the Boonville Correctional Center.

Rosalind Haskins, 51, got arrested on Sunday at the MoDOT facility on Highway 5 just south of Boonville, where she was dropping off narcotics. She is facing charges of first-degree drug trafficking and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents revealed that a prisoner at the Boonville Correctional Center participated in a work detail supporting MoDOT. A Department of Corrections staff member discovered through phone conversations that the inmate arranged for Haskins to deliver a package to the facility, which the inmate would later collect and take back into the prison.

Upon arriving at the site on Sunday, Haskins was greeted by a Cooper County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy proceeded to stop Haskins and requested permission to search her vehicle. During the search, a brown paper bag designated for the drop-off was discovered, holding 20 papers saturated with methamphetamine.

While searching Haskins’ vehicle, the deputy discovered crack cocaine in plain sight in the console, along with four pills of a schedule II controlled substance for which she lacked a prescription.

Haskins informed the deputy that she had received payment to deliver the package.

