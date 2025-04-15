Kansas City Police Investigate Following Three Men Shot While Driving On I-29

Early Sunday morning, officers were rushed to the Northland after many persons reported being shot on Interstate 29.

According to a report from the Kansas City Police Department, the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on April 13.

Five males in the same automobile told police they were driving on I-29 when they were shot near North Oak Trafficway. Police struck three of the men and transported them to local hospitals with non-critical injuries. The other two were uninjured.

KCPD does not appear to have anyone in custody, and no description of a potential person of interest was supplied.

The inquiry into this occurrence is ongoing. More information will be shared when it becomes available.

Reference Article