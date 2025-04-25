Kansas City Police Assist In Federal Drug Trafficking Bust After Seizing 1kg Of Cocaine

According to the US Department of Justice, a Virginia man faces federal jail for drug trafficking across state lines.

According to a press statement, Kareem M. Strong, 33, of Ashburn, Virginia, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to drug possession charges.

In December 2023, while traveling by bus from Nevada to Virginia, Strong was discovered with a rucksack carrying a heat-sealed brick of white powder with the word “ROLEX” printed on it. He was apprehended in the Kansas City (State of Missouri) bus terminal.

The Kansas City Police Crime Laboratory examined the substance and discovered that it contained 1,004.73 grams of cocaine in salt form.

Strong faces up to 20 years in federal prison following his conviction. The sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

