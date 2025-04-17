Kansas City Man Apprehended On Charges Of Violent Kidnapping Of Assault

Cass County prosecutors are pursuing charges against a man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman he was dating.

According to the court department, the Belton Police Department responded to a woman’s residence around 3:40 a.m. on April 8, 2025. Dispatchers got a 911 text message requesting assistance after someone allegedly kicked in her door and entered.

When cops arrived, the woman reported that the culprit had already departed, but she recognized him as Trorant E. Miller, Jr., 33. She explained that she and Miller were dating and that he had stayed at her house the night before.

The woman then informed officers that at approximately 3 a.m. that morning, she was standing outside Aura Nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, with her companions when Miller drove up in a car and noticed her. She wasn’t sure how he knew she was there, but she assumed he saw her on a video put on her friend’s social media account.

According to court filings, the woman stated that there was “gunplay” at the club and that she wanted to leave, so she agreed to have Miller drive her home when he volunteered.

She claims that after dropping off another man at home, Miller became frustrated and pulled her hair, demanding that she perform sex acts. The woman persistently objected and asked to leave the vehicle. She described Miller’s attempts to get her to do what he wanted as alternating between promising to be kinder to her and threatening her.

At one point, the woman stated that she attempted to open the car door and attract the attention of other drivers while they were stopped at a red light but was unsuccessful. Thereafter, she claimed Miller drove at 120 mph and ran every stop sign until they arrived at her house to prevent her from fleeing again.

When they got to her residence, the woman claimed Miller threatened to harm her if she would not do the sex acts he demanded. When they entered the house, she claimed he became violent again, yanking her hair and beating her. She battled him and grabbed a knife, which he allegedly removed from her and attempted to attack her with.

Miller went outside at one point, and the woman shut and closed the door behind him. She immediately grabbed one of her two phones to call 911 and pulled her revolver from her purse. Then Miller slammed the door in, and she claimed he snatched the rifle from her and dismantled it before continuing the physical altercation.

According to the affidavits, Miller then took the woman out of her home and back into his car, threatening to murder her if he discovered she was on the phone with the police.

Holding her hair in one hand, the lady stated that Miller began to drive out of the parking lot but had to release her go to make a turn, so she put the car in park and got out to go home. Miller didn’t follow her.

Belton police reported locating a Glock in the woman’s residence, which she claimed was Miller’s. When authorities contacted the registered owner, he stated that the gun was taken from his vehicle in Kansas City.

On April 14, a warrant was issued for Miller’s arrest, and he is now in Cass County prison on six felony charges:

First-degree burglary

Third-degree domestic assault

Second-degree property damage

Unlawful use of a weapon

First-degree kidnapping

Armed criminal action

He is being jailed on a $75,000 bond, with a counsel status hearing set on April 16.

Reference Article