Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker shares a common viewpoint with former President Donald Trump regarding the arrest and deportation of violent non-citizen migrants. However, Governor Pritzker does not extend his agreement beyond this point.

Since the Biden-Harris administration took office, over 14 million individuals have entered the country illegally. This number does not even account for those who managed to avoid detection. According to a report from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, there are currently 660,000 criminal foreign nationals who have been identified for deportation.

Nearly 15,000 people have been convicted or charged with murder, more than 20,000 with sexual assault, 105,000 with assault, 3,300 with kidnapping, and nearly 4,000 with crimes related to sex trafficking.

The list includes 60,268 individuals who are wanted for burglary, larceny, or robbery. Additionally, there are 126,343 individuals wanted for traffic offenses, including driving under the influence. Furthermore, the list also includes 16,820 individuals wanted for weapons offenses.

On November 5th, election day will be fondly referred to as “liberation day,” according to his statement.

“The United States is currently under occupation, but this will not be the case for much longer,” declared Trump. He expressed confidence that the occupation would soon come to an end, firmly asserting, “It’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen.”

During a meeting in Springfield on Monday, Pritzker acknowledged the importance of apprehending violent non-citizen migrant criminals.

According to Pritzker, individuals who are both undocumented and involved in violent crimes should be imprisoned and subsequently deported to their respective countries.

Pritzker cautioned that Trump’s intentions extend beyond that point, as he aims to expel all undocumented non-citizen migrants.

Illinois law prohibits local and state law enforcement from assisting federal immigration authorities solely based on a detention order against a non-citizen migrant.

Illinois taxpayers have already spent over $1 billion on non-citizens, and this figure is projected to increase. The expenses include housing, food, education, legal services, and even subsidized healthcare.

