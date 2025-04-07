Indiana Weather Alert: Significant I-69 Road Closed Due to High Water

I-69 has been closed in both directions owing to excessive water, causing considerable delays for drivers in the area.

According to the Indiana State Police Jasper Post, the southbound lanes of I-69 are closed from SR 58 East to US 231 South, then to US 50 West. Northbound traffic is also impacted, with closures extending from US 50 East to US 231 North and farther west to SR 58 West.

Authorities have asked cars to avoid the region and seek alternative routes. The closure is likely to cause significant traffic congestion, especially for commuters who rely on I-69 for regional connectivity.

As high water levels continue to disrupt roadways, Indiana officials encourage reviewing real-time updates and adhering to any detour orders issued by local law enforcement and state agencies.

Travelers should be updated about local conditions and anticipate delays as crews assess and address the problem.

