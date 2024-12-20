Indiana Crime Guns Task Force Confiscates Over 270 Guns And Resulting In 232 Arrests In 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force is being praised by both local and federal law enforcement for its effective efforts in curbing the cycle of violence in central Indiana.

In 2024, the task force of Indianapolis Metro police successfully removed over 270 firearms from the streets. Among these weapons, 20 were found to be equipped with machine gun conversion devices.

The ICGTF has actively investigated more than 150 leads this year. These leads have been generated from various sources, including shots fired incidents, firearm seizures, and proactive criminal investigations.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized a total of 75,507 grams, which is approximately 168 pounds, of illicit drugs. Notably, among the confiscated substances were nearly 9,000 grams of Fentanyl. Additionally, authorities managed to forfeit nearly $400,000 in US currency that was obtained through unlawful means.

A total of 232 individuals were ultimately arrested, out of which 16 suspects faced federal charges for offenses related to firearms and narcotics.

The numbers provided have played a crucial role in reducing violent crime in central Indiana, according to law enforcement officials.

“I believe that our efforts are having a meaningful impact,” expressed Lt. Jered Hidlebaugh of IMPD. “Our objective is to remove illegal firearms from the possession of violent criminals who pose a threat to our community.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) asserts that the task force played a significant role in reducing non-fatal shootings, homicides, and other violent crimes in comparison to the previous year.

According to Hidlebaugh, he believes that their efforts in removing illegal firearms from the streets of Indianapolis and nearby communities are crucial in reducing violent crime.

Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart emphasized the importance of unity, stating, “We’re all in this together.”

The multi-agency task force, which includes members from the ATF and police departments in Fishers, Avon, Beech Grove, Lawrence, and Zionsville, has been formed to address the issue of violent crime in Indianapolis.

Gebhart believes that the task force has effectively enhanced the safety of his community.

According to Gebhart, “Since 2019, we have managed to remove 489 illegal firearms from our streets, and it is alarming to note that 64 percent of these firearms are linked to violent crimes in Indianapolis. This is why it is crucial for us to be actively involved in addressing this issue.”

“We believe the return on investment is worth the effort, so we’re dedicating a significant amount of resources to this cause. Crime numbers are already showing a decrease,” stated John Nokes, Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the ATF.

The task force aims to target repeat violent suspects, as police firmly believe that a small number of offenders are responsible for a significant portion of the violence.

Nokes explained that they are using a targeted approach to combat the violence, comparing it to fishing with a spear.

Since the task force started in July 2021, they have successfully removed over 1,300 illegal crime guns from the streets.

