Illinois woman charged with DUI in deadly I-94 collision

An Illinois woman was charged with driving under the influence following a crash on I-94 that killed one of her passengers early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 87th Street.

According to Illinois State Police, Tamia Rios, 26, drove her Buick into a semi that was slowing down due to a stranded vehicle on the interstate. The Buick then collided with the halted automobile.

Carlos Rios, who was riding in Tamia Rios’ automobile, was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Officials claimed he was 23 years old and from Ithaca, New York.

We sent Tamia Rios, two of her other passengers, and the driver of the stalled automobile to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Tamia Rios was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and two charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol inflicting grievous bodily damage.

