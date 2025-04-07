Illinois Weather Alert: Snow Showers And Freezing Temperatures Are Expected To Hit Chicago Early Monday Morning

Cold temperatures and a chance of snow showers will hit Chicago and neighboring regions early Monday, as Illinois experiences near- or below-average temperatures until midweek.

According to the National Weather Service Chicago, snow showers are forecast Monday morning, with a 20-40% probability of precipitation and temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. Though no big accumulations are expected, forecasters warn that early morning commuters may encounter treacherous road conditions.

Monday’s high will be 36-46°F, with lows of 20-28°F expected overnight. Sunday will mark the start of the chilly trend, particularly near Lake Michigan, with highs in the mid-40s and nighttime lows around freezing.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cool, with highs only reaching the mid-40s. Rain returns midweek, with a 20-30% probability on Wednesday and 40-60% on Thursday, when temperatures rise slightly to hit 59°F.

Residents should keep an eye on local weather advisories and plan additional travel time for Monday morning. Drivers are asked to slow down and look for slick patches, especially on bridges and overpasses.

This lengthy cold snap is below seasonal standards for early April and might last until late next week.

