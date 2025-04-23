Illinois Thunderstorm Warning: Scattered Storms, Hail Possible Through Wednesday Evening

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move over northern Illinois into Wednesday night, bringing the possibility of hail, strong gusts, and heavy rain, particularly north of I-88 and away from Lake Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, the severe weather threat is currently low—around 5% or less—but some stronger cells may bring up to 1-inch hail and winds of 30-40 mph. Showers are likely to come in waves, with significant dry patches in between, particularly during daylight hours.

Cities including Naperville, Elgin, and Rockford may have nighttime storms tonight and into early Wednesday, but lakeside locations like Evanston and downtown Chicago may remain relatively dry. Temperatures will range from 72 to 78°F inland, with the lakefront remaining colder. Thursday is forecast to be a warm and generally dry day, with temperatures reaching 80°F away from the lake.

Residents are encouraged to keep weather-aware and hurry indoors at the first sound of thunder. Storm possibilities resume on Friday, bringing another round of showers to the region.

