Illinois State Police Arrest Three Chicago Men In The Deadly Interstate 94 Shootings

Illinois State Police say, three men from Chicago have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with two separate freeway shootings on the city’s south side.

The first incident occurred on May 21, 2022, around 8:10 p.m. on the northbound exit ramp of I-94 at 47th Street. Officers arrived to discover 27-year-old Darren Jackson had been shot. She was brought to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, state police identified Demario Bass, 33, as the suspect. The FBI’s Fugitive Task Force arrested him on Wednesday. A day later, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a charge of first-degree murder. Bass is still in detention pending a court appearance.

The second shooting occurred more recently, on July 11, 2024, shortly after 5 p.m. near 75th Street on southbound I-94. A passenger in a vehicle was shot and later died in the hospital.

Following months of investigation, authorities discovered two suspects: Demetrius Shields, 30, and Tyler Perkins, 25. Shields was detained on April 11. He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Perkins was captured a day later in Houston, Texas, and later extradited to Illinois. His accusations were granted on Thursday and are similar to those made against Shields.

The three men are currently being held.

Police haven’t specified what prompted either shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the ISP has not offered any further information.

Reference Article