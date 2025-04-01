Illinois Man Threatened People At Funeral, Police Say

An Illinois man is in the Whitley County Detention Center after being accused of making threats to people attending a funeral.

Daniel Graiber was arrested on Saturday, March 29, at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg.

According to police, he was in possession of many guns and ammo, as well as body armor.

Graiber faces charges of terroristic threatening and impersonating a police officer.

According to the arrest citation, Graiber’s mother-in-law called them after receiving threatening text messages, one of which read “you’ll regret it.”

Police said they learned from many gun stores in the area that Graiber had purchased or attempted to purchase firearms and ammo.

He was sighted on Interstate 75, going south toward Williamsburg.

According to reports, people recognized him in the funeral home, and Graiber inquired about when relatives would arrive for the services.

Police said Graiber informed them he worked for the CIA and was on a special mission with them and other state law enforcement agencies.

He has also been charged with disorderly behavior and possession of a controlled drug.

Reference Article