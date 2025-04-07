Illinois-iowa Weather Alert: Arctic Front Will Bring Flurries And Windy Conditions To Quad Cities By Monday

A blast of cold air will visit the Quad Cities on Monday, bringing below-normal temperatures, windy conditions, and the possibility of light flurries or sprinkles to begin the week.

According to the National Weather Service Quad Cities office, the cold front is anticipated to lower daytime highs Monday to the low 40s in the north and the upper 40s in the south, with overnight lows ranging from 20 to 27 degrees. Wind gusts may increase the chill factor, making temperatures feel even colder.

The region will continue below seasonal averages through Tuesday, with frost and freezing temperatures expected in both Iowa and Illinois. Tuesday’s highs are expected to range between 45°F and 53°F, with temperatures gradually rising to the 50s and 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

The likelihood of rain increases midweek, with a 30-50% chance of precipitation on Wednesday and 20-30% on Thursday. During early morning drives, especially on Mondays and Tuesdays, drivers should be vigilant for slick patches.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions against the cold, such as covering plants, pets, and exposed pipes. We recommend layering clothing and minimizing time outside until the warming trend begins later in the week.

