Illegal Immigrant Wanted In Double Stabbing Located In Pennsylvania

A Honduran national who was illegally in the United States was wanted in a 2024 double stabbing and was eventually apprehended in Pennsylvania.

The Upper Darby Police Department wanted Orvin Alexis Lopez Torres, 27, for his alleged role in a horrific double stabbing on November 28, 2024. He was apprehended on April 8 after U.S. Marshals stated they discovered his hiding place in the same municipality.

Torres is a Honduran national who is illegally present in the United States, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities. The authorities then issued an ICE detainer against Torress. Once Torres leaves Delaware County Prison, they intend to arrest him using the detainer. The addition of US Marshals was necessary.

“The Marshals Service is committed to ensuring public safety,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said, “and violent fugitives must be held accountable regardless of their nationality.”

