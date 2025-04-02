Idaho Truck Driver Sentenced In Vehicular Manslaughter Case On Highway 55

A truck driver who hit and killed a 14-year-old boy on Highway 55 two years ago has been sentenced to jail.

Kent Fry pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter about two and a half years after Rylan Hoob’s death. With his bicycle, Hoob stood on the dirt shoulder of Highway 55 close to Beacon Light. Fry, who was driving a gravel truck, turned onto Beacon Light from Highway 55 and hit Hoob with the trailer’s rear tires before driving away.

According to Hepworth-Holzer, a law firm that represents the Hoob family in civil claims relating to Rylan’s death, Fry admitted to seeing the young guy before the crash and driving away without stopping. The Hoob family offered Fry community service if he admitted guilt and accepted responsibility for his conduct. He didn’t. According to Hepworth-Holzer, Fry first expressed sorrow for his acts to the Hoob family during the sentencing hearing.

According to the statement, Idaho’s vehicular manslaughter rules treat many deadly driving-related instances as misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail.

Judge Cawthon of the Ada County District Court has decided to get creative with Fry’s sentence. Judge Cawthon ordered Fry to spend 60 days of his sentence over a two-year probation period. During this time, Fry will also be required to report jailing the day before each holiday, including Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Memorial Day, and remain there until the following day. Fry will also do jail time on his own and Rylan Hoob’s birthday every year. His driver’s license was revoked.

