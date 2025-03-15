Idaho Fugitive Caught And Apprehended In Indiana

The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a man who had been on the run in Indiana, avoiding a court appearance.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Daniel Floyd, a fugitive who had missed previous court dates, in Indiana on March 12, according to BCSO.

Floyd was on the run after failing to appear in court in Boundary County on various allegations. Shortly after being spotted, the United States Marshals Service successfully tracked him down and apprehended him.

Floyd is now in custody and will be extradited to Boundary County for sentencing.

