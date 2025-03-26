Idaho Falls Woman Apprehended For Taking Mail From Mailbox

An Idaho Falls woman was arrested for attempting to enter a home and removing mail from it.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Kelli Anne Martinez, 45, was seen by the homeowner attempting to enter their home on the 4700 block of Majestic View Drive on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

When they arrived, deputies spotted Martinez walking from the back of the house and loading mail into her vehicle. According to deputies, she initially gave them a bogus name and purpose for her visit.

After Martinez was apprehended, deputies discovered glass drug pipes in her purse, as well as roughly 5 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

Martinez was placed into the Bonneville County Jail on charges of felony methamphetamine possession, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and stolen property. They indicated that more charges for attempted unlawful entry are pending at this time.

