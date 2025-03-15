ICE Operation Nets 214 Illegal Alien Apprehended In Virginia And Targeting Gangs And Criminals

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its law enforcement partners arrested 214 illegal aliens during a targeted enforcement operation in Northern Virginia, focusing on transnational organized crime, gangs, and egregious offenders.

The operation, which took place between March 1 and 13, 2025, sought to improve regional public safety measures.

The investigation focused on international criminal organizations, including the notorious MS-13 and 18th Street gangs, which operate in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C.

“Our communities in Virginia are safer today because our law enforcement officers stood between them and the danger,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Russ Hott. “During this enforcement operation, ICE and our law enforcement partners targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most gang-infested neighborhoods in Northern Virginia, and this resulted in 214 arrests.”

Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Heck of ICE Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C., underlined the necessity of good collaborations for the operation’s success. “The apprehension of 214 alien offenders is impressive and was only made possible through strong partnerships,” the governor said.

Among those arrested were people with substantial criminal records, including:

A 26-year-old Salvadoran MS-13 member convicted of malicious wounding and larceny.

A 46-year-old previously removed Salvadoran MS-13 member convicted of weapons and other offenses.

A 40-year-old Salvadoran MS-13 member wanted in El Salvador for aggravated extortion.

A 37-year-old Jamaican national convicted of second-degree murder.

A 46-year-old Mexican national convicted of sex offenses involving a minor.

A 27-year-old Honduran national convicted of object sexual penetration.

ICE officials underlined their commitment to public safety, promising to continue targeting and removing illegal alien offenders from communities. They also issued a strong warning to gang members, stressing that they would be arrested and prosecuted to the maximum extent of the law.

The operation was carried out in coordination with several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the United States Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and state and local law enforcement.

