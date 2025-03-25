ICE Arrests 370 illegal migrant Over Five Days Throughout Massachusetts

According to an ICE statement, 370 illegal migrant criminal offenders were apprehended in Massachusetts between March 18 and March 23 by ICE officers and other law enforcement officials.

ICE stated that it targeted “egregious criminal alien offenders” during this time, including transnational criminal organizations such as MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Trinitarios, and the 18th Street gang.

“This week’s enhanced enforcement operations with our partners from the FBI, DEA, ATF, DSS and CBP prove that we are taking a whole of government approach to protecting our communities from foreign nationals involved in transnational gangs, drug traffickers, child predators, violent criminals and dangerous individuals living in New England,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations New England Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol.

According to ICE, 205 of those seized had “significant criminal convictions and charges,” with six being overseas fugitives.

ICE stated that throughout the operation, agents confiscated varied amounts of methamphetamines, fentanyl, cocaine, guns, and ammunition.

ICE also noted that many of the arrests were conducted because local authorities failed to honor immigration detainer orders and “instead chose to release aliens from custody, forcing officers and agents to make at-large arrests in Massachusetts communities.”

According to ICE, among those arrested was a Guatemalan migrant who had been charged with rape and convicted of luring a kid under the age of 16.

ICE claimed that New Bedford District Court released the migrant without honoring the ICE detainer.

