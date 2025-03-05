ICE And FBI agents apprehending 3 dozen illegal immigrants in Virginia amid increased enforcement

Posted by Jan McDonald March 5, 2025

In a show of solidarity, immigrant advocacy groups and community allies in Arlington, Virginia came together on Tuesday afternoon to protest against the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the region.

Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem actively participated in the morning arrests, as mentioned in a post on X.

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, an additional 32 arrests have been made as part of the ongoing efforts to address the issue of illegal immigration.

Protestors in Arlington took to the streets, passionately chanting, “ICE out! We want it now!”

Amy Fischer, director of refugee and migrant rights at Amnesty International USA, criticized the administration for treating the act of scaring communities, tearing apart families, and terrorizing communities as a mere game.

“The Trump agenda and the Youngkin agenda are perpetuating racist attacks against our communities,” stated Danny Cendejas, an organizer with La ColectiVA.

Just a few days ago, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order directing state police and prison officers to collaborate with federal immigration agents.

Jan McDonald
