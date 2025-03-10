Huge drug bust in Florida; AG Uthmeier brings criminal charges against 33 persons

Following a huge drug trafficking raid, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced charges against 33 people involved in a large fentanyl and cocaine distribution network in Hillsborough County. This massive initiative, led by the Office of Statewide Prosecution, focuses on a robust response to the Tampa Bay area’s rising drug epidemic.

They have been investigating this network that distributes not only fentanyl and cocaine but also methamphetamines in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Agency, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Attorney General’s Office. The extensive investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 66 ounces of fentanyl, 73 ounces of cocaine, and eight ounces of methamphetamine.

The charges against fifteen individuals include either fentanyl trafficking or fentanyl distribution. Three of the nineteen individuals accused of cocaine trafficking or conspiracy to smuggle cocaine were already in prison on identical crimes.

Other allegations against the defendants include additional counts of trafficking or conspiracy to sell prohibited narcotics, as well as violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Attorney General Uthmeier's OSP will prosecute the cases

Aside from showing the collaborative efforts of state and federal law enforcement, this bust represents a significant victory in the fight against a drug pandemic that has claimed many lives in Florida and around the country.

The Attorney General’s office reiterates its commitment to actively combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.

