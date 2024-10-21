Hoard Of Medieval Silver Coins Found Near Okehampton Castle In Mid-devon

In an exciting archaeological find, a group of metal detectorists in Devon has uncovered a hoard of 21 medieval silver coins. The Teignbridge History Finders, based in Newton Abbot, made the remarkable discovery near Okehampton Castle, bringing to light a collection dating back centuries. This rare find, named the “Okey Hoard,” has sparked interest among historians and locals alike.

The Finders Behind the Discovery

The five members of the Teignbridge History Finders—Paul May, Neil King, Pete Young, Clive Hammett, and Jim Luxton—were responsible for uncovering the treasure. Working over the course of several weeks at the end of 2023, the team discovered silver groats and pennies scattered across a field. Each member contributed to the significant find, showcasing their passion for uncovering pieces of history.

Although the landowner of the field where the hoard was found has chosen to remain anonymous, they cooperated with the group in reporting the discovery, as required by law.

Following the Treasure Act 1996

According to the Treasure Act 1996, all discoveries of treasure must be reported to the local coroner and the landowner. In accordance with this law, the Teignbridge History Finders adhered to the proper protocols, and the coins are currently being assessed to determine their full value and significance. While the coins may not bring immense wealth, they hold undeniable historical value.

The coins are believed to be from the reigns of Edward I (1272-1307), Edward III (1327-1377), and Henry VI (1422-1461), dating between 1282 AD and 1434 AD. These monarchs played pivotal roles in shaping medieval England, and the coins provide a fascinating glimpse into that period.

Historical Significance of the Okey Hoard

The Okey Hoard is considered a significant find, offering valuable insights into the medieval economy and coinage. Groats and pennies were common currency during the time, used for daily transactions. The coins could have been lost over time, or intentionally hidden by their original owner, though the exact reasons for their burial remain a mystery.

Jim Luxton, who leads the group, emphasized that while the discovery may not be a financial windfall, the historical importance is what makes the find so special. “We’re thrilled with the success,” he said, adding that the team hopes the coins will eventually go on display in a museum for the public to enjoy.

Awaiting Public Display

While the coins are currently under assessment, there are hopes that they will soon be displayed in a museum. The Teignbridge History Finders are optimistic that their discovery will help shed light on the local history of Devon and provide museum visitors with a direct connection to England’s medieval past.

For now, the Okey Hoard remains a testament to the efforts of dedicated hobbyists who, through their passion for history, have brought a fascinating piece of the past back into the light.

