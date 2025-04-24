Heury Aponte Arrested After 2-Car Pursuit That Ended In CT

Heury Aponte, 23, escaped a traffic stop in New York on Tuesday evening, April 22, according to Connecticut State Police.

As the vehicle approached Connecticut on Interstate 95, New York authorities contacted Bridgeport troopers and the Westchester County Real-Time Crime Center.

State Troopers and Greenwich Police found the automobile on I-95 northbound and boxed it in, bringing it to a stop. However, authorities say the alleged offenses did not end with the halt.

According to troopers, a woman with a protective order against Aponte was sitting in the passenger seat.

State police charged Aponte with violating a protection order, inappropriate use of a registration plate, and driving without a legal license.

Police say he was released after paying a $20,000 bond.

