Gulf Coast Weather Alert: Up to 9 inches of rain expected by 7 p.m. Friday, putting major roads at risk

Heavy rain is expected to fall in southeast Texas through Friday evening, increasing the risk of flash flooding along the Gulf Coast and interrupting travel on major roads.

According to the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston office, a Flood Watch is in force until 7 p.m. Friday for areas south of I-10 and west of I-45. Forecasters predict 2 to 5 inches (ca. 13 cm) of rain, with localized totals as high as 9 inches (ca. 23 cm) in Matagorda, Jackson, Wharton, and Fort Bend counties.

Major highways such as I-69, Highway 59, and stretches of US 290 may experience ponding or full lane closures as a result of rapid water accumulation. Authorities advise drivers to avoid low-lying regions and turn around if they find flooded roadways.

Moderate flooding is expected in Matagorda and Jackson counties, with a small risk moving to Houston and the east by Friday morning. River gauges around the Tres Palacios, San Bernard, and Navidad Rivers may briefly exceed action levels, although extensive flooding is not forecast.

Residents should remain vigilant, especially in flood-prone areas. Keep an emergency kit on hand and check weather.gov/houston for updates. When possible, avoid traveling during peak rainfall periods and never drive into floodwaters.

Reference Article