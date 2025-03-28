Greensburg Motel Drug Bust: Suspect apprehended with $13,200 of Fentanyl and Cocaine in Westmoreland County

Authorities in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, have apprehended a man following a coordinated drug bust at a Greensburg motel last week. As per reports by CBS News Pittsburgh, the bust occurred at the Red Roof Inn, where law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant, resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs and cash.

During the search conducted on Friday, Brandon Lewis was arrested after being found in possession of suspected fentanyl and cocaine. As per the action taken by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and cooperating agencies, Lewis has been linked widely to carrying a number of drugs estimated to have a street value of $13,200. According to information shared by WPXI, the drugs included 36 grams of fentanyl and 27 grams of cocaine, further to the discovery of cash amounting to $3,300.

Lewis, who was arrested without incident, was also found to have active arrest warrants from parole boards in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He reportedly told investigators that he had been accidentally released from the Mercer County Jail in February. Following his arrest, he was transferred to the Westmoreland County Prison, with charges against him pending as investigations continue.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli praised the collaboration of law enforcement agencies at multiple levels, allowing them to dismantle this drug operation effectively, as detailed by CrimeWatchPA

