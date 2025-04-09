Grand Island Police Arrested Man After Discovering Stepdaughter Pregnant

According to authorities, a Grand Island man is facing a criminal charge after allegedly getting his stepdaughter pregnant.

In Hall County Court, the 37-year-old man faces one count of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to Grand Island Police, officers responded to CHI Health St. Francis for an alleged sexual assault and discovered the 15-year-old victim was pregnant.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5th at 2 p.m.

