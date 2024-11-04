Gov. Kay Ivey suffers medical incident during campaign event

Posted by Jan McDonald November 4, 2024

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is fine after suffering a medical incident Sunday evening while attending a campaign rally for Caroleene Dobson, the candidate for the 2nd congressional district.

Ivey, 80, was one of several people who attended the event, which took place at SweetCreek Farm Market on Pike Road. She was standing behind Dobson when she grabbed a nearby pole and began shaking, according to witnesses.

Her staff swiftly surrounded the governor once she sat down, and they later summoned doctors to examine her.

Ivey’s staff responded by saying the governor “got dehydrated.”

Ivey’s communications director Gina Maiola said, “We gave her fluids and evaluated her on-site out of precaution.”

Maiola also mentioned that the governor “immediately felt better and is at home doing well this evening.”

In 2019, Ivey, the governor since April 2017, received a diagnosis of Stage 1 lung cancer. She received treatment, and in 2020, her office reported that her doctors considered her “cured.”

