GCSO: Evansville Man Apprehended For Possession Of More Than 200 Grams Of Methamphetamine

According to officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, an Evansville man was arrested on multiple drug charges Wednesday.

According to a press release, officers began a traffic stop on US 41 near County Road 350 after observing a vehicle swerving in and out of numerous lanes.

Officials said that while conversing with the driver, eventually identified as Larry Ames, they discovered methamphetamine in plain sight, as well as several signs that he was driving while intoxicated.

During the investigation, deputies determined that Ames was currently on parole and arrested him.

Deputies claim they discovered 208 grams of methamphetamine, two weapons, and other illegal substances on the scene.

The following charges await Ames at Gibson County Jail:

Possession of Methamphetamines over 28 grams

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon

Possession of an Altered Firearm

Dealing of Methamphetamines

Dealing of Methamphetamines in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Legend Drug

Possession of Marijuana

