Gang Leader Eugene Tracey Hill, 31, Sentenced to 15 Years

Eugene Tracey Hill, a 31-year-old resident of Washington D.C. and a member of the Push Dat Shit (PDS) street crew, has been handed a 180-month prison sentence by the U.S. District Court. This sentencing comes as a result of his involvement in four felony charges connected to drug trafficking and firearms offenses in the District of Columbia.

The sentence was announced by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge David Geist of the Washington Field Office’s Criminal and Cyber Division, Acting Special Agent in Charge James VanVliet of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Washington Field Division, and Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Hill, also known as “Geno” and “Cheese,” admitted guilt on July 17, 2024. He pleaded guilty to four charges, including conspiring to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana and a detectable amount of oxycodone. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to use a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, as well as two counts of possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

In his plea agreement, Hill admitted to distributing marijuana and oxycodone in bulk to other dealers as well as in smaller, street-level deals. He also admitted to buying semi-automatic and fully automatic AR-Pistol ghost guns, which he kept in “trap houses” run by PDS.

In addition to the 180-month jail sentence, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Hill to spend five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Hill was a leader in the Push Dat Shit (PDS) Street Crew, which controlled territory in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, D.C. Hill plotted with other crew members to distribute marijuana and oxycodone in their area, and he admitted that the co-conspirators distributed more than 100 kg of marijuana during the conspiracy.

Eugene Tracy Hill

The co-conspirators also agreed to use, carry, and possess firearms to defend themselves, their drugs, their cash, and their territory from rival crews with whom PDS had “beefs.” Hill stated that one of his co-conspirators, as part of the conspiracy, built fully automatic AR-Pistol machine weapons and distributed them around the crew to further the drug trafficking conspiracy. Hill admits to purchasing and possessing machine weapons during his involvement in the scheme.

On September 15, 2022, Hill and his co-conspirators ran a “trap house” on Fourth Street, Southeast, before the FBI executed a search warrant. FBI officers seized two Glock handguns, around 100 rounds of ammunition, 1.8 pounds of marijuana, two digital scales, a money counter, and approximately $15,000 from the home. Since his arrest, Hill has been in jail.

Special Agents from the FBI and ATF, with assistance from MPD officers and detectives, investigated this case as part of an ongoing joint investigation that led to 22 convictions and the seizure of two vehicles, 35 firearms, four machineguns, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, approximately 60 pounds of marijuana, 41 grams of cocaine base, dozens of oxycodone pills, and approximately $500,000 in cash. Assistant United States Attorneys James B. Nelson and Justin F. Song are prosecuting the case, with crucial help from Paralegal Specialists Marissa Mondelli and Melissa Macechko.

